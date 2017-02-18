× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Full Show 1/17/16) | Patti Picks Oscar winners with Jerry Nunn, Wicker Park/Bucktown is getting revamped, Elliot Serrano and Ken Jakubowski with Whiskey and a Cookie

Happy Friday! On tonight’s show Patti Picks Oscar winners with Jerry Nunn – The Oscars are happening soon, we’ll check back with Jerry to see how many picks we had correct! Pamela Maass, the executive director of Wicker Park/Bucktown Chamber of Commerce joins to discuss the upcoming 5 year “Masterplan” which will revamp Chicago’s beloved neighborhood. Elliot Serrano and Ken Jakubowski jump on air for some lively conversation and Whiskey and a Cookie. Lastly, we have our political round table with Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski and Dave Lundy.

All this and more with Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!