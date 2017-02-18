A bicyclist rides on Milwaukee Avenue under the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on Thursday, June 13, 2013. (Chris Sweda/ Chicago Tribune) BLOOMINGDALE-TRAIL B582993557Z.1 ....OUTSIDE TRIBUNE CO.- NO MAGS, NO SALES, NO INTERNET, NO TV, CHICAGO OUT, NO DIGITAL MANIPULATION... The 606
Patti’s Postcards | Wicker Park/Bucktown – The new 5 year ‘Masterplan’ to revammp the area and more!
A bicyclist rides on Milwaukee Avenue under the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood on Thursday, June 13, 2013. (Chris Sweda/ Chicago Tribune) BLOOMINGDALE-TRAIL B582993557Z.1 ....OUTSIDE TRIBUNE CO.- NO MAGS, NO SALES, NO INTERNET, NO TV, CHICAGO OUT, NO DIGITAL MANIPULATION... The 606
Pamela Maass, the executive director of Wicker Park/Bucktown Chamber of Commerce joins to discuss the upcoming 5 year “Masterplan” which will revamp Chicago’s beloved neighborhood.