New production "Gender Breakdown" challenges gender disparity in Chicago theatre

Amy Guth sits down with Erica Vannon, Brianna Buckley and Kate Hawbaker-Krohn of the Collaboraction Theatre Company to discuss their new compilation theatre piece, “Gender Breakdown”. The production features ten female-identifying performers who share their experiences with misogyny, gender-phobia and racism while performing in Chicago.

The show runs through March 19th at the Flat Iron Arts Building located at 1579 N. Milwaukee Ave. For more information, visit http://www.collaboraction.org.