Matt Bubala Full Show 2/18/2017: Trump, Trump, Trump

Matt avoided politics at all costs last week, but this week found it impossible to do so. First, he recalled some particularly frustrating moments from the president’s presser. Then, Professor Jeffrey McCall from DePauw University joined the conversation to talk about Trump’s presentation style and his relationship with the media. Matt took a couple phone calls on the subjects. Then, Jana Nelson from Speyside weighed in on how much of an impact Trump and his administration in regards to trade agreements could have on the world at large.