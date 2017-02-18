× Amy Guth 2/18/17 Full Show

Amy Guth welcomes President/CEO of the Institute of Transformational Philanthropy, Lisa M. Dietlin. Dietlin discusses the different ways that we can transform lives through donating our time or money, tips on how to choose which organizations we should donate to and how we can help fight immediate problems and still invest in solving the big ones. Dietlin recommends Guidestar, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance to find which organizations you would like to support.

YA author Julie Hammerle talks about her book The Sound of Us, her upcoming three-book romance series and her own philosophies on the art of writing.

Amy is also joined by Erica Vannon, Brianna Buckley and Kate Hawbaker-Krohn of the Collaboraction Theatre Company to discuss their new compilation theatre piece, “Gender Breakdown”. The production features ten female-identifying performers who share their experiences with misogyny, gender-phobia and racism while performing in Chicago.

Finally, James Sparling and Ashley J. Hicks are actors involved with the Chicago Actors Call to Action, an organization that directs resources — through fundraising performances and other means — to social causes. Tomorrow night they are presenting a concert at the Promontory in Hyde Park to benefit the NAACP, Chicago South Side Chapter. Sparling and Hicks talk about what to expect at the concert and what’s next for their organization.