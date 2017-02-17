× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/17/17: Dating Apps, HR, & Presidential Communication

February is the month of love and everyone should have the chance to experience it. Andrea Hanis (Editor of Blue Sky Innovation and RedEye) shared with Steve a new dating app for those with disabilities, called Glimmer. Andrea also found out that co-working spaces are having a tough time moving into the suburbs. Adam Ochstein (CEO of StratEx) sat down with Steve for a brief college basketball update and talk about the right times for businesses to to expand or scale down. Gary Mils (Co-founder of Pinnacle Performance Company) analyzed President Trump’s communication styles, and Ilyce Glink (Publisher of ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves) covered the ups and downs of the markets this past week.