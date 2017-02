× The Past, Present and Future of The Uptown Theatre

Next week Andy Pierce of The Friends of the Uptown Theatre and the Chicago Architecture Foundation will present a lecture on the historic venue. Get a preview and more information about the past, present and future of this Chicago institution with Nick Digilio.

