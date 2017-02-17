× The Opening Bell 2/17/17: Is Great Britain Going Back on Brexit?

Closing out the week, Steve woke up to a plethora of international stories such as deeper South Korea corruption details, Tony Blair’s perspective on Brexit, US Inflation Reports and thankfully Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management) was there to tell us how it was all impacting our portfolios. Rick Seaney (FareCompare.com) also checked in with Steve to tell us how to where to go for the weekend and detailed a strange story this week from United Airlines.