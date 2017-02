× The Lego Batmobile is Getting 1 Million “Smiles” Per Gallon

Chevrolet’s Fred Liguori joins Dane Neal “on the road” at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. Hear as Fred breaks down the facts on this classic super car with over 300,000 pieces and stretching 17ft long. Listen as Fred fill us in on the incredible display and ways fans young and young at heart can play with and even make their own Lego Batmobile to take home after a visit to McCormick Place!