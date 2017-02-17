× The Download presents Bob Kessler’s Harmonica Hoedown!

Such a joy to have WGN’s Bob Kessler in-studio to play harmonica for us tonight! Bob tells us about the upcoming Harmonica Hoedown at Martyrs’ and treats us to a few tunes with help from James Conway, Graham Nelson and Joe Filisko. We learn a little bit about the history of the harmonica and listen to some great songs including “Green Onions,” “June Apple” and a medley of tunes from soloist Joe Filisko.

