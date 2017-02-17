× The Carry Out 2-16-17: “Donald Trump attacked the media, illegal leaks, electoral college history, the Democrats, immigration and our 7th grade education”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s lengthy press conference, Chicago violence being brought up at the Trump press conference, a judge in Illinois denying a request to stop state worker paychecks unless lawmakers resolve the state’s nearly two-year budget impasse, Governor Rauner releasing his budget proposal, students at the University of Chicago protesting an appearance by Corey Lewandowski, the NBA All-Star game taking place this weekend in New Orleans, the Cubs and Sox continuing their work in spring training and Justin Bieber being investigated for an alleged fight before the Grammy’s.

