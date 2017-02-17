× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.17.2017: TGIF

Lou Manfredini joined for Lou’s First Call and answered a listener’s question on windows. Then, Steve and Andrea reviewed yesterday’s press conference at the White House. TV critic Kim Potts then joined the conversation to answer everybody’s pressing TV questions. Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins called in with an update on the team. Dean Richards reviewed Ice T’s Fist Fight and Coach Q called in at the tail end of the Blackhawks’ week off to preview tomorrow night’s game. Then, Kevin Powell called in to talk spring training from Scottsdale and Senator Dick Durbin called in to comment on President Trump’s presser. Finally, Andrea and Dave got a much-needed massage from massage therapist Adam from Massage Envy.