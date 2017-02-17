× State Senator Daniel Biss: “People across the state of Illinois are hungry for someone who is going to offer a clear, progressive economic vision for how to really fix the state’s problems”

Reboot Illinois publisher Madeleine Doubek join Justin to talk about the continuing saga over the historic Illinois budget stalemate, Governor Rauner’s budget address, the “grand bargain” budget deal being negotiated by Democratic and Republican Senate leaders and Chris Kennedy getting into the race to challenge Governor Rauner. Justin and Madeleine are also joined by State Senator Daniel Biss who talks about his effort to force anyone running for president to release their tax returns or their name won’t appear on the ballot in Illinois.

