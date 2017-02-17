× Rolling Stones-focused ‘Exhibitionism’ coming to Navy Pier this spring

NAVY PIER — You can’t always get what you want … unless you want four months of Rolling Stones memorabilia on display at Navy Pier.

An exhibition celebrating the Rolling Stones, “the most influential rock ‘n’ roll band in the world,” will make its Chicago debut at Navy Pier on April 15, the pier announced Thursday morning.

The first major showcase featuring more than 500 rare items from the band’s 55-year history will come to Chicago after a four-month run in New York and its London debut. “Exhibitionism” opens April 15 in Chicago and runs through July 30.