× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Full Show 2/16/2017) | Patti’s First Annual Wing Eating Competition with McQ’s Bar and Grill, Scott Stantis, Dan Kotowski and The World’s most mispronounced words!

Happy Thursday! On tonight’s show Patti welcomes: Jim and Dave from McQ’s Bar and Grill for Patti’s First Annual Wing Eating Competition with McQ’s Restaurant, Scott Stantis, Dan Kotowski and The World’s most mispronounced words!