× Now, that’s a Game Changer!

The Joffrey Ballet’s contemporary program “Game Changes” is dazzling audiences now through February 26th. The Joffrey’s Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and lead dancer Yoshi Arai sat down with WGN’s Andrea Darlas to talk about this unique program which showcases ballet experimenting with different mediums — and collaborating with artists outside of the dance world. Wheater and Arai talk about the beauty of ballet and how audiences everywhere are drawn in by its beauty and energy!