Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Down and Distance: Adam Silver may be the most powerful commissioner in sports
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis are joined by NBA TV’s Sekou Smith to discuss the handling of the James Dolan/Charles Oakley fiasco by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the uncomfortable Western conference locker room during all-star weekend and the importance of having relevant from offices in the NBA.