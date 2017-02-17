× Chicago Auto Show’s ‘Rogue One’ display, NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney, and much more

While looking forward to THE LAST JEDI, we continue to pick apart and analyze ROGUE ONE. Joining us this week with his review is up-and-coming NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, who shares his fandom with us while prepping for the biggest race of the year, The Daytona 500. Keeping with our auto theme, Nissan visited the Chicago Auto Show with a massive ROGUE ONE interactive display. Jimmy Mac paid a visit and talked The Wars with Nissan’s Jeremy Meadows, who gives us the behind-the-scenes info about the Nissan Rogue One Limited Edition and who he met at the ROGUE ONE world premiere. Plus, the latest news about THE LAST JEDI with comments from Disney’s Bob Iger, Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver and Josh Gad continues to harass Daisy Ridley. And, Mulgrew vs Feldshuh, RFR Slow and Tell, and bowls upon bowls of ROGUE ONE Chex Mix. #Savory