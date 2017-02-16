× You can now help CPS students who need food, clothes through donation site

CHICAGO — DonorsChoose.org is now letting teachers in Chicago create campaigns to raise money for students in need.

The website has been used to help teachers get the supplies they need for class projects (450 CPS projects were funded in one swoop in 2014). Now, donors will be able to help teachers provide their students with food, clothing and personal hygiene products by creating crowdfunding campaigns for “student life essentials.”

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Teachers will be able to create campaigns and write about what their students need, and donors will be able to give money to the campaign on DonorsChoose.org.