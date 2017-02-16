Wintrust Business Lunch 2/16/17: Show Homes & Cards Against Humanity

Posted 1:28 PM, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, February 16, 2017
Steve Bertrand and "Cards Against Humanity" Co-Creator, Max Temkin

Big empty show homes can be tough for a real estate agent sell, but Dennis Rodkin told Steve on the Business Lunch about programs that make it much easier and a little more realistic. He also touched on how Elmhurst is jumping up on the chart of one million dollar listings across the United States. Steve then sat down with co-creator of the popular card game, Cards Against Humanity, Max Temkin to discuss the path he and his co-creators have made such as creating a hit card game, digging a big hole, and creating a “terrible” super bowl ad.

 