× The Opening Bell 2/16/17: Money Management (Locally & Internationally)

Small businesses and large businesses sink or swim when it comes to proper money management. Steve sat down with this week’s Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia, to talk about the way international banking is changing and the best way to approach it through money management. Steve also looked at the politics behind money and how Steve Mnuchin is now our new US Secretary of Secretary. Steve talked with Chris Isidore from CNN Money who has been following Mnuchin’s path to office.