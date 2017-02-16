× The Field Museum’s Chief Curiosity Correspondent Emily Graslie: “Everything we know about our natural world comes from a museum”

Emily Graslie, the Chief Curiosity Correspondent at The Field Museum, and Robb Telfer, The Field Museum’s Calumet Outreach Coordinator, join Justin to tell us about this weekend’s Wild Things Conference at the UIC Forum. Emily and Robb talk about the purpose of the Wild Things Conference, the importance of strengthening the conservation community in Chicago, how young people are taking the lead on environmental issues, their relationship with the scientific community, using humor and enthusiasm as learning tools, celebrating the ugly animals of the region and Robb’s mission to change the state flower from the violet to the Kankakee Mallow.

