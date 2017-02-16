× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-16-17

Now this is an incredible show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes State Senator Daniel Biss and Reboot Illinois’ Madeleine Doubek to discuss Governor Rauner’s budget address and Senator Biss’ effort to force anyone running for president to release their tax returns, The Field Museum’s Emily Graslie and Robb Telfer tell us about their work and this weekend’s 2017 Wild Things Conference at the UIC Forum, comedian Sonia Denis talks about her role in the new Chicago-based web series “Brown Girls,” WGN’s Bob Kessler treats us to his fine harmonica playing ahead of the upcoming Harmonica Hoedown at Martyrs’ and we have a special treat to end the show as the great Steve Gadlin joins us a day early to step into The Frying Pan!

