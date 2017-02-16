× Steve Cochran 02.16.2017: The state needs paper

Nick D called Steve to talk new movies. Then, Chuck Todd discussed Michael Flynn’s resignation. Senate Republican leader Christine Rodogno then joined the conversation to highlight the severity of the state budget situation (or lack thereof). Trump biographer Tim O’Brien joined the conversation. Rick Pearson called in to talk more politics. Jamal Meyers talked about his time at the Auto Show. Dean joined in with details on the new Love Actually sequel and Ashton Kutcher’s wink and kiss to John McCain. Then, author Danielle DiMartino Booth talked to Steve about her book FED UP, an insider’s unflinching exposé of the Fed’s toxic culture. Then, Doc Emrick previewed this weekend’s Hockey Day in America. Bill Geiger stopped by the studio to dole out some retirement tips.