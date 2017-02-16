× Local entrepreneur Steve Gadlin has an invention that will provide relief for your allergies

Local genius, innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for a special Thursday night edition of “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Steve’s idea this evening is Clownlergies, a wearable clown nose that has a filtering system that will help cure your allergy problems. Yay or Nay?

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio