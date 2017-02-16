× Frank Fontana isn’t just improving homes. He’s improving lives!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by WGN Radio’s very own, and friend of the show, Frank Fontana! They talk about his philosophy on home improvement, his TV show ‘Downtown Shabby’, the improvements happening on Wendy’s home, and much more.

