'Brown Girls' is the Chicago-based web series that you should be watching

Comedian Sonia Denis joins Justin to chat about her role in the new Chicago-based web series, “Brown Girls.” Sonia talks about how she became involved in the series, shooting the series in Pilsen, how Chicago is a character in the show, the challenge of taking on this project, the positive reviews that the show has been getting, the importance of the show being created by women of color, going out and creating your own work, moving to New York and what she plans to do next.

