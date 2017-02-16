× Associated Bank Market Thought Leader: Chuck Garcia

When thinking about running a business, you might over look a vital point of operation, money management. How do international markets change the way you do business? How is global banking changing money movement? How does it all impact local business?

Steve checked in with this week’s Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) to refresh listeners about the best money management practices, possible regulation changes, and how you should plan for 2017.