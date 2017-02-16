Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/16/17
On February 16 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:
- The Commerce Department Reports on US Home Construction in January
- The Labor Department will report on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week
- Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average US mortgage rates and issue quarterly results
- G20 Foreign Ministers meet today
- The North Atlantic Council meets today (Rex Tillerson is expected to attend)
- Other business news that could impact markets