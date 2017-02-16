Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/16/17

Posted 6:38 AM, February 16, 2017
associated-bank111

On February 16 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:

  • The Commerce Department Reports on US Home Construction in January
  • The Labor Department will report on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week
  • Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average US mortgage rates and issue quarterly results
  • G20 Foreign Ministers meet today
  • The North Atlantic Council meets today (Rex Tillerson is expected to attend)
  • Other business news that could impact markets

 