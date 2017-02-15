× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/15/17: Market Optimism, Craft Beer & Ice Fishing

Terry Savage has her ear to the ground when it comes to the markets and this week, she is very optimistic. Steve and Terry also touched on the tax changes possibly happening around the country and how to avoid online scams. Frank Sennett was back in studio to talk with Steve about the craft beer and food industry that has plenty of buzz around it, and the ice fishing industry has had quite an experience with this strange winter according to Nate Herman (Herman Brothers Lake and Land Management).