Wintrust Business Lunch 2/14/17: LIVE From Gabe's Place in Glenwood, IL

Steve Bertrand broadcasted LIVE from Gabe’s Place in Glenwood, IL part of the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour. Of course there was plenty of business still to be covered, so Steve checked in with CNBC’s Jon Najarian to talk about the latest on Wall Street, The Southland Chamber of Commerce with Heather Hays (Executive Director), Suzanne Muchin on the the rest of the news, and the Co-Owner of Gabe’s Place, Maria Loukaki.