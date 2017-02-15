× Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day?

It’s Valentine’s Day so we thought we’d bring in our resident philosopher Al Gini to tackle the subject of love. Al talks about the different kinds of love, the impact that love has on our lives, the origins of Valentine’s Day, the industry that surrounds Valentine’s Day, the relationship between love and sexuality, the role that religion plays in love and sex, sex being an entrée to intimacy, how being in love requires a lot of work and the concept of loving yourself before you can love others.

