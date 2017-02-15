× The Opening Bell 2/15/17: Will Snapchat Be Ready For Its IPO?

The hum around Snapchat has been ongoing for a while now, but the big day for the west coast startup is almost hear. Steve checked in with Kurt Wagner (Sr. Editor of Social Media at Recode) about the planned IPO for Snapchat and how they are shooting to be the next Facebook, not Twitter. Steve also learned of the new economic impact immigration has on states. Jill Gonzalez (Analyst at Wallethub.com) told Steve about how Illinois is one of the top ten states benefiting from immigration.