The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-14-17

We have another terrific show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with musician Mike Doughty about his career and upcoming show at Lincoln Hall, our resident philosopher Al Gini tackles the origins of love on Valentine’s Day, WGN’s Kevin Powell checks in from spring training to tell us how things went in Arizona for the Chicago Cubs, Lane Tech High School students Alexander Milne and Seth Hultgren tell us about their play, “Static,” that is part of Rhinofest and we end the show with another fun-filled edition of “The Worst” with comedians Mike Makings and Kristen Lundberg.

