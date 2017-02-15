× The Carry Out 2-14-17: “A Russian spy ship was spotted off the coast of Delaware which is really just there if the entire Trump administration needs a quick getaway”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include national security adviser Michael Flynn resigning, Kellyanne Conway being investigated by Congress for her Nordstrom flap, the Chicago Board of Education suing the state claiming discriminatory patterns, Governor Rauner going to Facebook Live to preview his budget address, CTA riders at the Addison El stop being stopped for random bag checks, Stephen Colbert pulling ahead of Jimmy Fallon in the late-night ratings, the Cubs and Sox beginning spring training, the approaching NBA trade deadline and Burger King Israel trotting out a new adult meal for Valentine’s Day.

