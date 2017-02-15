× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.15.2017: Wednesday Special

Happy Humpday! Today’s the day…Governor Rauner holds his budget talk at 11, so Steve got on the phone with Lawrence Msal, Head of the Civic Federation to talk about predictions for what Rauner will say. Then, Kevin Powell called in from Scottsdale to talk about week one of spring training. Psychiatrist Dr. Joanna Lindell from Advocate Children’s Hospital joined Steve in-studio to talk about kids’ anxiety about the challenges we face as a nation. Then, author Beth Kobliner stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about her new book “Make Your Kid a Money Genius, Even if You’re Not.” Dean talked about Chance’s tour without a Chicago date and Scarlett Johansson’s thoughts on monogamy. Undercover John De Cosse told us about his day at McMae’s Tavern & Grill in Bartlett. Actor and comedian Amadeo Fusca joined Steve in-studio to preview his one-man show “Men are from Mars Women are from Venus” at the Broadway Playhouse. We wrapped things up with Brian Campbell on Breakfast with a Blackhawk.