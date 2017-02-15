× Lane Tech students Alexander Milne and Seth Hultgren are skipping the school play and going right to the storefront theater

Lane Tech High School students Alexander Milne and Seth Hultgren join Justin to discuss their play, “Static,” which is showing this month as part of Rhinofest at the Prop Thtr. Alexander and Seth talk about coming together through a shared interest in film, bringing this project out of their high school and into the local theater community, getting a first hand experience of putting on a show at a Chicago festival, how they ended up at Rhinofest, what they knew of Rhinofest and the Prop Thtr, where the idea for “Static” came from, the artistic community that bubbles out of Chicago Public Schools and the challenges involved with putting this production together.

