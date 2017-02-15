× River North’s ‘Up’ house will stay, buyer says amid demolition fears

RIVER NORTH — A 128-year-old row home squeezed between new condominiums in River North is going to stay, its new owner says.

Jim Passios, who along with a business partner paid $900,000 in August for the 19th century Italianate at 154 W. Superior St., said he will rehab, not raze, the vintage house.

The home has been nicknamed the “Up” house due to its similar appearance to the quirky Victorian in the Pixar film, which was inspired by a similarly out-of-place vintage house squeezed in the center of a Seattle high-rise.

