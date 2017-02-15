× Kevin Powell at Cubs camp: “On paper, this absolutely could be a dynasty”

WGN’s Kevin Powell joins Justin from Cubs camp in Mesa, Arizona to recap all of the action that took place as pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. Kevin talks about all of the other position players that are already in camp, Joe Maddon continuing to keep the team loose, getting the team to find motivation, the additions and subtractions to the roster and the expectations for the team to repeat as World Series champions.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio