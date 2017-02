× Guitarist Chris Bolint: Great Solos, a ’56 Les Paul and Halo Music

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show one of the best guitarists in the Midwest: Chris Bolint!

In this conversation, they discuss great guitar solos, the ’56 Les Paul he owns and his gig this Friday opening at Reggie’s for Harry Hmura, the man responsible for the music in Halo.

