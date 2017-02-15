× Filmmaker Dinesh Sabu explores the stigma associated with mental illness

Filmmaker Dinesh Sabu joins Justin to discuss his new documentary film, “Unbroken Glass, which is showing at the Gene Siskel Film Center starting Friday night. Dinesh talks about why he decided to make this film, the personal nature of the film, the journey he took to find out more about his family, the challenge of getting his siblings to buy into his premise and the stigma associated with mental illness.

