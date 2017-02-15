× CTU President Karen Lewis: “I don’t trust Forrest Claypool, I don’t trust CPS”

CTU President Karen Lewis joins Justin for a wide-ranging interview to discuss a number of topics including Governor Rauner’s budget address, the Chicago School Board suing the state over funding, not trusting CPS, her relationship with Forrest Claypool, CTU suing CPS for discrimination, the possibility of CTU and CPS working together in the future, the connection between school closings and Chicago violence, how their should be a superintendent heading CPS rather than a CEO, the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, the need for an elected representative school board, the future of public education and how long she sees herself continuing to do the job.

