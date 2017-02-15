× Bill and Wendy 2/14/17: LIVE From Gabe’s Place in Glenwood, IL

Bill and Wendy are live at Gabe’s Place in Glenwood as part of the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour.

For Valentine’s Day, couples therapists and power Dr. Ray and Rev. Jean Kadkhodaian share their professional advice on how to maintain a happy and healthy relationship no matter what stage of the game you’re in.

Allstate agent Kelli Davenport talks about getting into the family insurance business after purchasing her father’s agency and her longstanding relationships with customers she’s known since childhood.

Mayor Ronald Gardnier tells us what he loves about his hometown of Glenwood and his own minor career in high school radio.

To cap it all off, singers John Vincent and Tony Ocean talk about their Frank Sinatra Valentine’s Show at the House of Blues and perform the classic number, “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime”.