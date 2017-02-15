Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/15/17

On February 13 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:

  • The Commerce Department releases Retail Sales Data for January
  • The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for January
  • The Federal Reserve releases Industrial Production Figures for January
  • House Financial Services Committee will see Janet Yellen’s Senate presentation today
  • National Association of Home Builders releases the Housing Market Index for December
  • The Treasury Department releases the International Money Flows for December

 