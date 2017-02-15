Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/15/17
On February 13 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:
- The Commerce Department releases Retail Sales Data for January
- The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for January
- The Federal Reserve releases Industrial Production Figures for January
- House Financial Services Committee will see Janet Yellen’s Senate presentation today
- National Association of Home Builders releases the Housing Market Index for December
- The Treasury Department releases the International Money Flows for December