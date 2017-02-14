× Top Five@5 (2/14/17): Tom Brady isn’t bothered, Wolfgang Puck swears, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 14th, 2017:

Tom Brady isn’t bothered by teammates who are skipping the Patriots trip to the White House, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president had trust issues with Gen. Michael Flynn-not legal issues, meet Rachel Lindsay-Bachelorette’s first African American contestant, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck swears on TV, and Burger King in Israel is offering an adult-themed Valentine’s Day special.

