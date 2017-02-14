Listen: Gov. Rauner Budget Address

Top Five@5 (2/14/17): Tom Brady isn’t bothered, Wolfgang Puck swears, and more…

Posted 6:50 PM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55AM, February 15, 2017
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 14th, 2017:

Tom Brady isn’t bothered by teammates who are skipping the Patriots trip to the White House, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the president had trust issues with Gen. Michael Flynn-not legal issues, meet Rachel Lindsay-Bachelorette’s first African American contestant, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck swears on TV, and Burger King in Israel is offering an adult-themed Valentine’s Day special.

