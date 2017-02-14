× The Violet Hour Has Valentines Covered PLUS New Cocktail Creations & Classes!

Eden Laurin of The Violet Hour joins Dane to talk Valentine’s as only they can do it. Hear about the new menu just out and creative cocktails with crazy names that will help you escape Chicago’s winter blues. Listen as Eden shares the latest with classes available for those just curious and even experienced enthusiasts looking to take things to the next level.

For info on one of the greatest spots in Chicago check out: http://www.theviolethour.com/#about