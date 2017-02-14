× The Opening Bell 2/14/17: Convention Centers & Auto Shows

The McCormick Center is one of the biggest convention centers in the country and Steve chatted with Barnaby Dinges (CMO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority – MPEA) about how the campus is helping to drive Chicago’s economy. Filling the center this week is the most popular annual event, “The 109th Chicago Auto Show”. WGN’s Dane Neal (host of “On The Road”) told Steve about his visit to the show over the weekend and what consumers should look forward to in coming years.