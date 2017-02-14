× Steve Cochran Full Show: Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love is in the air in the Allstate Showcase Studio. This week’s Kid of the Week was Grace Simmons of St. Mary’s School in Riverside, who runs her school’s newspaper, plays basketball and is a generally awesome kid. Steve talked to friend of the show Tayyib Rashid, a Muslim Marine with a mission to give a human face to the Muslim community. Then, the gang talks about the cheesiest love songs of all time. Ilyce Glink talked about money and the Trump administration and MJ Tam and Beth Rosen dropped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about Women Driving Excellence’s presence at this year’s Auto Show. Dean Richards came on to talk about Solange’s now-deleted twitter rant on the Grammy’s. Actor and comedian Mark DeCarlo joined the conversation to preview his spicy role in Fifty Shades Darker. Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock came in to preview the upcoming Daytona 500. Then, Steve welcomed back John Williams, who is coming back onto the daily schedule from 1-3pm at WGN Radio, which starts March 13th. Then, Anna Davlantes shared a story about the time she got the worst Valentine’s Day present. Ever.