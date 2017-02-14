× Pete and Jane 2/14/17 Full Show

Pete and Jane are in for Bill and Wendy for a very special Valentine’s Day.

Legendary drummer Stewart Copeland is in studio to talk about his collaboration with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, his time in The Police and his thoughts on the Grammys.

Therapist Bob Ryan shares the secrets of a long and happy marriage and how to keep the spark alive in your relationship.

Finally, listeners share their best proposal stories, including one couple who got married the day after they met.