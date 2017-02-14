× Musician Mike Doughty: “Chicago and I have a long and loving relationship that I am glad continues”

Mike Doughty, singer-songwriter, author and former frontman for the 90’s band Soul Coughing, joins Justin to talk about his career, how his music evolves from one album to the next, his life being a touring musician, how compulsive behavior can be harnessed for good, being able to separate bad times in his life from the great songs in his arsenal, his latest record, “The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns” and his show this weekend at Lincoln Hall.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio